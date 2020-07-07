Ranvir Singh, Alan Titchmarsh, and Ainsley Harriott to host new ITV shows

The broadcaster has commissioned three new shows for autumn weekends.

Ranvir will be joined by her Good Morning Britain co-star Alex Beresford for All Around Britain.

Airing on Sunday mornings, each episode of the topical magazine format will come from a different part of the UK and celebrate life and culture in our towns, cities and rural communities.

“It’s exciting to be involved in a brand new Sunday morning show, shining a light on interesting people and places around the country, and taking a closer look at what makes this country tick”. – Ranvir Singh

Beresford, who presents the weather for GMB, also said that he was “really excited” about the project.

Also new for Sunday mornings is Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh. The green-fingered presenter will be celebrating all that is great about the British countryside, art, crafts, manufacturing and produce.

He will be chatting to celebrity guests as well as wildlife, craft and sustainability experts who will be sharing top tips on how to make the most of our outside spaces.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate the British countryside and the people who look after it. It is all too easy to forget the contribution to our daily lives that those who are skilled at country crafts, looking after our landscape, our wildlife and our farm animals contribute to our daily life. ‘Love Your Weekend’ is an entertaining celebration of rural life and country matters and I’m chuffed to bits to be presenting it.” – Alan Titchmarsh

And, as the nation has been rediscovering the joy of cooking and eating as a family during lockdown, Ainsley is back to delight viewers with the family favourites we’d forgotten meant so much.

From his studio kitchen, he will be creating delicious dishes that have been a real highlight of the last few months. Ainsley Harriott: The Food We Love will feature breakfast, lunch and dinner suggestions, as well as snacks and sweet treats. In each show, Ainsley will be joined by a special guest who will reminisce about their favourite meals and foodie treats, talk about what food means to them, and share a recipe which Ainsley will cook in the studio with them.

Additionally, Ainsley will reach out to fellow chefs across the country, who will be creating delicious meals in their own kitchens.

“I’m so happy to be back on ITV with a new series. ‘The Food We Love’ is a real treat, a chance to share some of my absolute favourite dishes…how could I resist? I’ll also be finding out what recipes some of my fellow chefs treasure above all others, and there’ll be a host of famous faces popping in to share the meals that matter most to them. It really will be a fabulous foodie feelgood show!” – Ainsley Harriott

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment said that the new shows “will reflect the modern times we are living in with warmth and a weekend feel”.

All Around Britain is a 10 x 60′ ITV Regional News Production for ITV; Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh is a 10 x 120’ Spun Gold and Penny Lane production for ITV; and Ainsley Harriott: The Food We Love is a 10 x 60’ Rock Oyster production for ITV.