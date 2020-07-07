BBC One commissions ‘mystery music game show’

I Can See Your Voice is described as a ‘ new take on the singing gameshow genre’.

The Beeb have commissioned Thames and Naked (part of Fremantle) to produce eight sixty-minute episodes of the show in which a team of two players must prejudge the singing ability of a group of mystery singers.

Can they predict who has the voice of an angel or who will leave them covering their ears in horror all without ever hearing them sing a note?

“I Can See Your Voice is a riot, a funny and captivating show with so many incredible moments within a carousel of reveals. It’s addictive viewing.” – Katie Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC

The players will be helped by panel of celebrity experts, who are joined each week by a different singing superstar.

As the singing sensations or musical pretenders navigate through a round of lip sync challenges, they’ll be offering entertaining hidden clues to the panel of celebrity experts who will help the players whittle down the group until there’s only one singer left.

The chosen one will then perform a duet with the singing superstar to reveal whether they can or can’t sing. If the players have picked a good singer then they will take home a cash prize… but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash.

“I Can See Your Voice is the ultimate play-along game the whole family can take part in. It’s fun, comical and full of heart and we can’t wait to get stuck in and work with the BBC to bring this successful format to the UK.” – Amelia Brown, MD, Thames

I Can See Your Voice will be broadcast on BBC One in 2021. For details on how to apply head to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart

The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM, debuting on Mnet in 2015. Since the premiere, it has widely received acclaim with an International Emmy nomination for ‘Best Non-scripted Entertainment Program,’ and increasing interest for local adaptations. It has been successfully commissioned in over 10 countries including Germany and the USA.