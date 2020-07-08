The film will air in a one-off roadblock special tonight on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV/UTV, Channel 4, Channel 5, STV, S4C, 4Seven, E4, More4, Film4, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, 5STAR, 5USA, 5Select, Paramount Network, and BBC Four. It will also continue to play across all channels throughout the month.

Strictly appears in the film as one of the BBC’s highlights.

Bake Off is a feature in the promo from Channel 4.

This message ‘our stories are your stories’ is brought to life with the help of Uncommon Creative Studio – who were appointed by the broadcasters to create the campaign – in a two-minute film, which represents the way the broadcasters echo lives across our nations and resonate beyond the screen.

“The variety and quality of the content of PSBs represents all aspects of peoples lives, from our news and current affairs, to drama to our leading entertainment, we make a unique contribution to British life. This film showcases and celebrates the richness of this contribution.” – Simon Pitts, Chief Executive of STV

The film takes viewers on a road trip around the UK, showing viewers everyday familiar environments as well as other more distinguishable locations. We journey through farmers’ fields, Cornish coastlines, factory floors, London estates to the Angel of the North and the Royal Academy gallery. From flat screens to tablets, viewers will see screens appear in these recognisable scenes that make-up our daily lives and routines.

“The importance of PSBs is clear to see in this turbulent world. We inform and we entertain, with powerful content for everyone in Britain. At Channel 5, viewers are at the absolute heart of every show we make, with a diverse and expanding range of programmes – from drama to documentaries, entertainment to the extreme world. We are proud to be part of this united campaign celebrating the role the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 all play for the nation.” – Ben Frow, Director of Programmes, Channel 5

Jane McDonald features in a Channel 5 clip within the promo.