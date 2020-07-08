‘Our stories are your stories’ will be screened across twenty-one channels at the same time.
“Our mission is to tell stories that reflect the diversity of life today in our nations and regions. We aim to engage with viewers from all walks of life. From the excitement of our big entertainment shows, to the power and creativity of dramas and soaps to the depth and breadth of our documentaries and national and regional news and sport, our focus is reflecting a full range of experiences, bringing people’s lives centre stage and providing insight into how we see ourselves as well as how we look out into the wider world.” – Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive, ITV
The unique collaboration includes the BBC, ITV across England, Wales and the Channel Islands, ITV-UTV in Northern Ireland and STV in Scotland, Channel 4 and Channel 5 who will come together for the first time to share a special film for all viewers at the same time across their biggest channels. This rare TV moment will mark and celebrate the role UK broadcasters play across our culture.
The UK’s free to air broadcasters aim to provide focal points that reflect and even shape life across our nations. The value of this has been highlighted in recent weeks with viewers seeking trusted information as well as entertainment – demonstrating the power of their television and digital services to bring people together during a period of profound uncertainty. Free to air broadcasters also support and invest in the UK creative economy, commissioning programmes from independent production companies across the country.
Coronation Street is one of ITV’s highlights.
BBC News, ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News all feature in the promotional piece.
“Channel 4 has a unique role to play in public service broadcasting – we were created to challenge the status-quo and in doing so tell the stories that otherwise may not be told. This mission and with it our commitment to super-serve the young audiences who place their trust in us and authentically represent and reflect the diverse experiences of people across the UK, has never felt more urgent and important. This film is an incredible celebration of British storytelling and the beautiful, harrowing, funny and necessary stories we collectively share with the audiences we serve.” – Alex Mahon, Chief Executive, Channel 4
Providing a unique perspective on the lives of people throughout the country is at the heart of each service. Encapsulating this core purpose that unites the broadcasters, a specially created film, entitled Our Stories, will be simultaneously shown across the BBC, ITV (STV for viewers in Scotland), Channel 4 and Channel 5, including each broadcasters’ additional channels this evening – Weds 8 July at 8.58pm, ahead of scheduled programmes which will follow at 9pm as billed. This is the first time such a collaborative and co-ordinated approach across the UK public service broadcasters to launch a campaign has been undertaken; the launch itself aims to reach 50% of the country’s adult population.
