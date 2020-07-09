The Golden Girls to end on Channel 5

The Golden Girls will come to an end on Friday after Channel 5 confirmed it had only ever acquired the first four seasons.

Channel 5 announced in April that it would be showing the award-winning comedy from the beginning as a way to help viewers who were stuck at home during the lockdown.

The lunchtime screenings, which star Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White and Estelle Getty, had been rating well for Channel 5, even beating the launch of Channel 4’s new lunchtime offering The Steph Show.

The first episode tomorrow is the second part of the final episode from season 4. The last episode that Channel 5 viewers will see is episode 21 from the first season, where the girls go down with the flu.

ATV Today reached out to Channel 5 who told us that they only acquired the rights for a single run of seasons one to four. It’s not clear if the broadcaster, owned by ViacomCBS, has any intention of acquiring the rights to further seasons.

There’s often been issues surrounding screening episodes from season five onwards. Official DVD releases in the UK have only ever been for the first four seasons.

The iconic comedy series, which initially ran from 1985 until 1992, has become a lunchtime staple for those stuck at home during lockdown after Channel 5 began airing episodes back in April.

Golden Girls airs at 12.15pm on Channel 5.