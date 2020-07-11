Dave and CALM unite for facemask funnies

Its a mask that makes a statement, following Dave’s Comedy against living miserably campaign.

“We are hugely proud to be continuing our partnership with CALM with this initiative. CALM’s work is so important, and what we do together in this partnership helps promote CALM’s incredible work in a creative and fun way. We hope these masks brighten days by putting smiles on faces, literally!” – Cherie Cunningham, Head of Marketing at Dave

On your masks, get set, go! Dave and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) have teamed up once again and created a set of facemasks which are being sold to help raise money for CALM’s life-saving services.

The masks were originally a post for Dave’s social feeds but people quickly asked where they could buy one – leading Dave to talk to CALM about making the masks a reality.

Designed by Dave’s senior social editor Aaron Gillies and CALM’s in-house design team, the reusable and washable masks read “If you can read this, then you’re too close aren’t you” and “SMILEY FACE.” The two-pack costs £16 and 100% of the proceeds will go towards funding CALM’s helpline. Each mask is £8 as that covers the cost of answering one call.

Dave initially supplied 500 packs, 1000 masks in total, but after selling out in 24 hours that number has been doubled to 1000 packs, 2000 masks. They are available to buy online HERE.

“As lockdown restrictions ease, face masks are going to become an essential part of everyone’s lives, enabling us all to protect each other as we return to public places. We’re hugely grateful to Dave for their continued amazing support and for creating masks that will not only save lives but put a smile on the faces behind them.” – Simon Gunning, CEO at CALM

Dave and CALM’s long-term partnership has seen the launch of TV series, Comedy Against Living Miserably, a podcast, and two ad break takeover campaigns encouraging viewers to reach out to their mates – Be The Mate You’d Want and Comedy Festival in an Ad Break.