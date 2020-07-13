Michael McIntyre to host BBC One game show The Wheel

The show will bring a ‘brand new spin’ to the Beeb’s weekend schedule.

Commissioned for Saturday nights, the show will feature a mixture of great contestants, celebrity guests and laugh out loud moments.

“I am thrilled to be hosting a show that does reinvent the wheel! Contestants will be competing to win big money, celebrity experts will have their knowledge put the test, and I will desperately be trying to avoid too many puns. I simply can’t wait to get behind the wheel, I’m dizzy with excitement!” – Michael McIntyre

The show will be produced by Hungry McBear.

Dan Baldwin, MD of Hungry McBear, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Michael and the BBC on The Wheel”, adding of the format “Think of the most exciting funfair ride, put the world’s best comedian at the centre of it and throw in a collection of brilliant celebrity experts… welcome to The Wheel.”

The Wheel (10×60′) was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, and Kate Phillips, Controller, Entertainment Commissioning.

“Michael is the perfect ringmaster for this unique game that will get celebrities in a right old spin and everyone at home playing along.” – Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning, BBC

Broadcast dates for The Wheel will be announced in due course.