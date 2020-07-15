The Cube to return to ITV with supersized jackpot

Do you have what it takes to beat the cube?

A brand-new version of The Cube is heading to ITV, promising higher stakes than ever before with a life-changing £1m jackpot. Host Phillip Schofield will return to preside over the high-octane gameshow, which sees contestants attempt seemingly simple tasks within the high-pressure confines of a large Perspex box.

“The Cube is such a cracking format but with the players now in teams and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure environment has just got tougher. I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!” – Phillip Schofield

Produced by Objective Media Group’s Wildcard Television, the five-part series will see pairs of contestants, who live in the same household, take on The Cube with solo games and brand new two player challenges.

Each pair will have nine lives to complete seven games, each worth an increasing amount of money, as they move closer to the huge jackpot. Players will have to overcome extreme nerves and frustration as they tackle deceivingly simple tasks such as throwing a ball into a container or stopping a clock at precisely 10 seconds.

As well as the million-pound special series, there will also be a single hour long celebrity special, allowing well-known names and faces to feel the intense pressure as they attempt to net £250,000 for their chosen charity.

“The Cube was a firm favourite with our viewers and now with a life-changing prize and the chance for players to compete in pairs the stakes are even higher. We look forward to more jaw dropping moments that will have viewers shouting at the tv from the edge of their seats.” – Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV

The Cube will be made by Wildcard Television, part of Objective Media Group, for ITV. Casting for the series is now under way and producers are looking for competitive teams of two people from the same household/support bubble to take part. To apply please go to: https://bit.ly/TheCube2020