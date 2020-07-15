BBC Studioworks welcomes production boost

BBC Studioworks is welcoming back shows across its facilities post the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The third series of There’s Something About Movies is currently being recorded in Studio TC1 at Television Centre.

Alan Carr returns as host with Jennifer Saunders and Michael Sheen also returning as team captains. Guests set to put their movie prowess to the test include Stephen Graham, Gemma Arterton, Joanna Lumley, Nick Frost and Phil Wang. The show is a joint production between CPL Productions and Motion Content Group for Sky One.

Over at its Elstree Studios hub, BBC Studioworks is gearing up to commence the recording of the 15th series of the BAFTA honoured A League of Their Own in George Lucas Stage 2.

Also a CPL Productions show for Sky One, the programme will see regulars Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff and Romesh Ranganathan compete in more complex and highly unusual physical challenges.

A League of Their Own is about to go back into production; its 13th residency with Studioworks

Good Morning Britain (TVC), This Morning (TVC), Loose Women (TVC), Peston (TVC), The Martin Lewis Money Show (TVC), Sunday Brunch (TVC), and EastEnders (BBC Elstree) are also being facilitated by Studioworks at the present time.

July culminates with the 2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards’ live broadcast from Studio TC1 at Television Centre on Friday 31 July.

BBC Studioworks provides a range of technical crews and services to each production, including scenic, electrical and engineering staff and post production staff for EastEnders. A suite of key Covid-19 safety measures are in place including mandatory temperature checks, screen dividers in all galleries, UVC cleaning, one-way pedestrian routes and dedicated operating protocol documents specific to each site.