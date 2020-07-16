Netflix viewers go in search of show locations

OnBuy.com have looked into some of the top Netflix show locations fans want to visit.

The research discovered that there has been more than 42,000 searches for the location of the acclaimed series Stranger Things while super fans of Sex Education now have the chance to stay in the famous red wooden house where Otis and his mother live, with more than 13,000 searches for the location. The real-life site for smash-hit Spanish series Money Heist has surprisingly been searched for the least with just 740 average searches a month. Second to last is Orange is the New Black with 1,110 Google searches.

There has always been a sense of excitement when you picture yourself in the location of a famous blockbuster film or TV series. But it’s even more exciting when you find out that the place you see on TV exists, and you can visit where your favourite character or actor once stood.

Due to the recent stay-at-home guidelines put in place earlier this year, Netflix subscriptions skyrocketed and reached an all-time high, giving viewers the chance to binge-watch as much as they want.

OnBuy TV Cinema Department therefore decided to investigate some of the most popular Netflix shows and their onscreen locations for fans to visit. The researchers put together 11 of the most successful and watched Netflix shows and found out the volume of people searching for the show and the location using SEO tool SEMrush to determine the most popular filming locations.

SHOW LOCATION INFORMATION Stranger Things Stone Mountain Cherokee Loop Trail, Georgia, USA The location was used for a number of memorable scenes including when the boys are first seen walking the tracks with Eleven. Search “Stone Mountain Hiking Trail” on Instagram. Top Boy Samuda Estate, Isle of Dogs, UK The Summerhouse Estate changed from its original location at Heygate Estate to Samuda Estate when the series moved from Channel 4 to Netflix. Search “Samuda Estate” on Instagram. Sex Education University of South Wales: Caerleon Campus, Newport, UK The former campus site was used as the Moorland High School where all the characters attended. Some exciting news for Sex Education fans is that the 100-year-old, Norwegian, wooden house where Otis and his mother Jean live, will soon be available to rent as a holiday accommodation! Search “@thechaletsymondsyat” on Instagram. Money Heist Spanish National Research Council, Madrid, ESP The filmmakers were not allowed to film outside the Royal Mint of Spain for security reasons, so they used the Spanish National Research Council’s exterior instead. Search “CSIC” on Instagram. Peaky Blinders Powis Street, Liverpool, UK Ozark Lake Allatoona & Lake Lanier, Georgia, USA The Haunting of Hill House Bisham Manor, Georgia, USA You Logos Bookstore, New York, USA After life 48 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, UK Black Mirror: Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too Constantia, Cape Town, SA Orange is the New Black Rockland Children’s Psychiatric Hospital, New York, USA

