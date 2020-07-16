Goldfinch’s First Flights launches new short film fund

Goldfinch’s first-time filmmaker incubator, First Flights, has announced a new Short Film Fund, available to Directors and Producers.

The Short Film Fund offers a new way for filmmakers to access a non-recoupable grant of up to £7,000 for creating a short film.

Features of the Short Film Fund include:

• Submissions for live action and documentary short films of any genre

• Open to all countries but must be filmed in the UK

• Up to 3 short films selected per round

• Filmmakers will have full creative control of the project

• Awards provided are non-recoupable grants

• Distribution through our partnership with streaming platform BirdBox.Film

“First Flights is, at its core, about supporting emerging filmmakers, and our new fund allows us to extend that support to short film creators,” explains Nick Sadler, a Talent Executive at Goldfinch.

Keith Kehoe, First Flights Producer, notes of the fund “Together with our parent company Goldfinch, we want to build longstanding relationships with talented filmmakers and this starts with creating proof of concept short film stories that we can eventually turn into feature film versions.”

The Short Film Fund is now accepting submissions. Those seeking further information can visit https://www.first-flights.com/short-film-fund/

Earlier this year, Goldfinch announced a £500,000 fund to help UK-based Indie Film and TV producers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.