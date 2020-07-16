Some of the original team that gave you Pipkins and Hartley Hare are back with a brand new series for all the family.

Monty & Co is a brand new pre-school children’s puppet TV series which Paul Jomain and Nigel Plaskitt have produced along with colleagues Gail Renard, Susan Pleat, Robert Taylor and Emma Stone.

The show will air from 25th of July until November 2020 Saturdays and Sundays at 1.45pm on CBeebies. Hartley Hare is probably already onto his agent asking why he’s not the star.

For a generation of schoolchildren who ran home from school at lunchtime throughout most of the 1970s and early 1980s there was one programme that stood head and shoulders above all others in the arena of children’s television – Pipkins!

Topov, Pig, Tortoise, Octavia the Ostrich and, of course, the irrepressible Hartley Hare spend their time helping out people, usually with unforeseen results! Pipkins starred ATV favourites Johnathan Kydd and Sue Nicholls alongside a host of guest faces – be they human or puppet. Hartley Hare’s voice was that of Nigel Plaskitt.

Created by Michael Jeans and developed with writer and actress Susan Pleat, the show was commissioned by ATV when the ITV broadcasting hours were extended and a new children’s lunchtime slot was created. The show was one of a number inspired by Sesame Street. The series launched in 1973 and 313 episodes were produced before the show was cancelled in 1981 when ATV ceased as a broadcaster on ITV.