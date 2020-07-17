Christine Lampard and Andi Peters to host Lorraine this summer

Lorraine Kelly is taking a break from her ITV morning show.

Christine will host from Monday (July, 20) until August 7th.

Andi will then host the show for two weeks until August 24th when Christine will be back, remaining at the helm until Lorraine returns on September 1st.

“I’m really looking forward to being back at Lorraine. The team is always so lovely and welcoming and now more than ever, it’ll be great to catch up with people and find out how they are getting on.” – Christine Lampard

Speaking on today’s show Andi joked: “I made a wish yesterday in the wishing well. The wish I made was, do you know what, when you’re on holiday, maybe I could present Lorraine…” Lorraine replied: “…. And your wish is my command!”

“It will be a pleasure for me to be there Lorraine and to look after this for you. I promise you you’ll come back to it in safe hands, because after I’ve done it Christine will come back and make sure it’s all ok! I’m looking forward to it.” – Andi Peters

“As much as I adore always giving away money on the competition slots, I’m looking forward to chatting to people and having a whole hour to actually relax into it [as] I’m a bit of a chatterbox,” Andi further noted of the gig.

“I’m so delighted Christine and Andi will be standing in for me. They are both lovely people and total professionals. Actually, I’ve been trying to get Andi to present my show for ages but he’s always been away filming in exotic locations. I’m glad we’ve managed to pin him down.” – Lorraine Kelly

“Christine and Andi are both much-loved and familiar faces on the show and we are looking forward to spending our summer with them,” said Lorraine editor Victoria Kennedy.