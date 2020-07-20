Classical Fix podcast for Jules Buckley

Grammy award-winning conductor and composer Jules Buckley stands in for Clemmie Burton-Hill.

“Classical Fix is something I’m super honoured to be involved in while standing in for and continuing the great work of Clemmie Burton-Hill. I look forward to conversing with my guests about this incredible world, let’s go!” – Jules Buckley

Buckley stands in for Burton-Hill to guest present BBC Radio 3’s Classical Fix podcast, as part of the BBC Proms 2020. Opening up classical music to a host of star-studded guests including Mercury nominated singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, South London soul singer Poppy Ajudha, French musician and Savages front-woman Jehnny Beth and Manchester based composer, producer and DJ Afrodeutsche.

The next guest in the series is Poppy Ajudha, a 20 year old British singer and former BBC Music Introducing artist who meshes jazz and R’n’B with soul and electronic music and counts Barack Obama as a fan of her music.

The third guest in the series is French musician, singer-songwriter and Savages front woman, Jehnny Beth. She recently released her debut solo album To Love Is To Live and has also collaborated with artists such as Trentemøller, Julian Casablancas, The xx and Gorillaz.

The fourth guest in the series is artist, composer, producer and DJ Afrodeutsche. Based in Manchester and born in the UK with family from Ghana, Russia and Germany, her background has informed the mixture of influences within her richly textured productions which include classical solo piano, techno, house and electro music. Her debut album Break Before Make was released in 2018.

Listen to the first episode with Nadine Shah