Good With Wood series for Mel Giedroyc

Channel 4 have lured Mel to feel the love of wood.

Last big success for Mel, alongside comedy partner Sue Perkins: The Great British Bake Off.

“In the words of Ian Faith, the manager of Spinal Tap, ‘… in the topsy-turvy world of heavy rock, having a good solid piece of wood in your hand is often useful.’” – Mel Giedroyc

Good With Wood sees a group of woodworkers challenged to craft beautiful and ambitious builds to exacting briefs.

Over a series of competitive rounds taking place in a stunning woodland setting, they will have their skills tested to the limits, with only one crowned as winner in the ultimate whittle whittle.

Each episode centres around a ‘Big Build’ in which the contestants will create large and imaginative wooden structures and objects, as expert judges scrutinise their designs, techniques and skills.

“Joyous, insightful and entertaining, this series is feel-good Fact Ent and an antidote to our times, as it celebrates the extraordinary craftsmanship and artistry of the country’s finest woodworkers.” – Daniel Fromm, commissioning editor, Channel 4 Popular Factual

Good With Wood is produced by Plimsoll Productions.

Sue and Mel stayed with the Beeb after GBBO moved to Channel 4 and revived The Generation Game.