Paddy McGuinness to host I Can See Your Voice

The Beeb are taking a punt on the South Korean format.

The Bolton-born personality has landed yet another BBC presenting gig. Pictured (centre) on Top Gear for the BBC

Paddy McGuinness has today been announced as the host of the brand-new mystery music game show I Can See Your Voice, set to broadcast on BBC One in 2021.

The BBC have commissioned Thames and Naked (part of Fremantle) to produce eight sixty-minute episodes of the show in which a team of two players must prejudge the singing ability of a group of mystery singers.

“I Can See Your Voice is the ultimate play-along game the whole family can take part in. It’s fun, comical and full of heart and we can’t wait to get stuck in and work with the BBC to bring this successful format to the UK.” – Amelia Brown, MD, Thames

Can the contestants predict who has the voice of an angel or who will leave them covering their ears in horror all without ever hearing them sing a note? The players will be helped by a panel of celebrity experts, who are joined each week by a different singing superstar.

As the singing sensations or musical pretenders navigate through a round of lip sync challenges, they’ll be offering entertaining hidden clues to the panel of celebrity experts who will help the players whittle down the group until there’s only one singer left. The chosen one will then perform a duet with the singing superstar to reveal whether they can or can’t sing. If the players have picked a good singer then they will take home a cash prize… but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash.

Paddy is one of the UK’s most popular TV entertainment hosts, Thames note. He is currently presenting Top Gear for the Beeb as well as being part of the presenting line-up for Sport Relief and Comic Relief. Paddy is also the host of BBC One gameshow Catchpoint and recently teamed up with Freddie Flintoff to add ‘unique banter and hilarious commentary’ to classic Total Wipeout episodes.

“A show like this doesn’t come along very often so I am thrilled to have been asked to host I Can See Your Voice. It’s bonkers, silly and the ultimate family night in! Everyone can play along at home and I’m looking forward to welcoming the good and the bad to our stage. The show has been a huge success around the world so here’s to making it the one to watch in the UK in 2021.” – Paddy McGuinness

I Can See Your Voice will be broadcast on BBC One in 2021. For details on how to apply head to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart