Channel 4 take a look at the world of the real Eastenders

The best on the box for Tuesday, July 21st in Telly Today.

The Real Eastenders



Over on BBC One middle class executives give viewers fictional stories, characters and locations for an EastEnders world that has as much in common with the real east end as the Star Ship Enterprise. Tonight Channel 4 take a look at how the heart of the capital’s east end really is.

In the heart of London’s East End, the docks of the Isle of Dogs, which were once the beating heart of Empire, are now long-gone. But the old ways of life carry on for the real Eastenders who live there, many of whom can trace their local roots back six generations.

Filmed in the summer of 2019 by first-time director Ashley Francis-Roy, this documentary presents the world as seen through the eyes of children growing up on ‘the Island”s council estates.

Brendan is a sixth generation Islander who’s lived with his nan Lynne since he was placed in care when he was four. Brendan and Lynne haven’t seen his mum in months. Twelve-year-old Leslie wants to be an electrician, as well as a part-time rapper and gamer. But his mum Tina worries about him hanging out with boys who seek respect and easy money.

Willow is nine and another sixth generation Islander. She pines for a move to Essex to live her dream. With narration and original music by local singer-songwriter Hak Baker, this moving film finds the innocence of childhood alive and well in the least expected of places.

10pm on Channel 4



Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Award-winning actor, comedian, and presenter Jack Whitehall is back with more hilarious quips and shocking stories in his second Netflix original comedy special, Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking.

The hour-long set features a disastrous audience interaction, absurd tales of Jack’s (in)famous father, and an uncomfortable story from the Berlin airport. Filmed at Wembley Stadium in January of this year, Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking premieres globally today.

From 8am on NETFLIX



Holby City

Kian (Ramin Karimloo) returns to Darwin Ward, determined to make amends with Jac (Rosie Marcel). But when forgiveness doesn’t come easy, Kian goes into self-destruct mode – with almost fatal consequences.

A broken Essie (Kaye Wragg) searches for her purpose, but where will she find the answer she seeks? Ric (Hugh Quarshie) suspects Guy (John Michie) has fallen off the wagon and sets out to stop him working at Holby, once and for all.

8pm on BBC One



Our Cartoon President

Dive into a momentous election year to explore the critical question of who could be the next Cartoon President. From the Iowa caucuses and the Democratic campaigns to the impeachment inquiry, the cartoon universe expands to include more political heavyweights, media personalities, international leaders, notable billionaires and perhaps one or two nefarious dictators.

Trust us, it’s going to be yuge.

After the House of Representatives impeaches Cartoon Trump, he teams up with Cartoon Sean Hannity to convince the nation he’s been wrongly accused. Meanwhile, Cartoon Elizabeth Warren worries her wonky approach won’t connect with Iowa voters and severely dumbs down her campaign with the help of Cartoons Brian Kilmeade, Chris Cuomo, and Joe Kennedy III.

9.35pm on SKY Comedy and NOW TV