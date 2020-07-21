Bret Easton Ellis and Irvine Welsh mooted for American Tabloid drama

Irvine Welsh & Bret Easton Ellis to co-create series based on national tabloid press culture in the US.

Burning Wheel Productions are currently finalising talks with literary giants Bret Easton Ellis and Irvine Welsh to co-create a dramatised series based on the national tabloid press culture stateside the company has today announced.

With a working title of American Tabloid the series will journey through the decades following events from a weekly publication and enter into a world where political correctness, morals and ethics are left firmly at the door.

The series will follow a rambunctious cavalcade of pranksters, con men, and rapscallions – in other words, journalists – being brought together from across the globe to change not only the landscape but the power of the press forever from scandalous rumour to political puppetry.

All parties are positive that the deal will be firmed up in the coming weeks and a development schedule will be in place swiftly.

Irvine Welsh, renowned for his in-depth social narratives and depiction of the darker side of Scottish life, previously created Trainspotting, Filth and more recently T2. He will be joined by Bret Easton Ellis, creator of the satirical and ultraviolent black comedy/horror American Psycho and cult offerings Less Than Zero, The Rules of Attraction and must recently White. The duo lend their satirical minds into the world of the US tabloid newsroom.

Burning Wheel Productions recently completed feature production Creation Stories – a screenplay by Irvine Welsh and Exec Produced by Danny Boyle on the life of British music industry Svengali Alan McGee.