ITV go in search for Britain’s Favourite Detective

Britain’s Favourite Detective will broadcast later this year on ITV.

Sheridan Smith is to host the special.

“Crime dramas have played a huge part in our TV viewing, producing the most iconic and best loved television characters. Britain’s Favourite Detective celebrates these TV legends and gives viewers the chance to relive some of the best TV moments of the last five decades.” – Joe Mace Commissioning Editor, Entertainment at ITV

ITV is inviting viewers to use their little grey cells as the channel unearths who the country has crowned Britain’s Favourite Detective.

Voiced by the award winning actress Sheridan Smith, this one-off TV special will celebrate these legendary characters, counting down the greatest TV sleuths from the last 50 years as voted by the great British public.

From the infamous Sherlock Holmes, to Line of Duty’s AC-12, from Belgium’s stalwart Hercule Poirot, to modern day hero Luther, from the formidable Jane Tennison to unwitting crime buster Miss Marple, these legendary characters have kept us all on the edge of seats as they attempt to catch some of the most devilish of villains.

Britain’s Favourite Detective will take a trip through the crime files of some the country’s best loved sleuths and crown one of them the nations favourite.

But who will take this coveted title? Will US favourite Columbo be crowned the winner, or could the title be in the bag for Oxford’s Inspector Morse. Will the quintessentially British Midsomers Murders make it to the top spot or will the brooding Scandi Noir offering, The Bridge win out.

As well as archive clips from these iconic shows, viewers will also be treated to behind the scenes footage from some of the most popular crime solvers ever, reliving all of the murders, the suspects and the startling revelations, climaxing in the biggest whodunit of them all – who is Britain’s Favourite Detective?