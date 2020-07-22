Netflix take a look at New York vs The Mafia 1970s style

Telly Today, highlights for Wednesday, July 22nd.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Throughout the 1970s and ’80s, the “Five Families” of the New York mafia—Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Luccese—held a powerful, and seemingly insurmountable, grip on the city.

In this three-part docuseries from RAW (Don’t F**K With Cats) and Brillstein Entertainment, award-winning documentarian Sam Hobkinson details the incredible story of the history-making organized crime investigation and prosecution case brought against New York’s most formidable mob bosses. Through interviews with dozens of law enforcement officials, ex-mafia associates and others, Fear City sheds light on how the mafia’s control of unions, high-rise construction and other industries netted billions for organized crime.

Previously unheard surveillance recordings, news footage and archival material alongside new interviews and reenactments paint a shocking and captivating portrait of this “Golden Era of the Mob.”

Streaming from today on NETFLIX

24 Hour Baby Hospital



24 Hour Baby Hospital goes behind the scenes at the world’s longest running maternity hospital – the Rotunda – where close to one million Dubliners have been born and some 24 new babies are added to that number every day.

Ecaterina is rushed to Delivery as her fifth child is in a hurry to make an appearance. Former international athlete Mary is preparing to deliver her first baby having postponed cancer treatment until its safe arrival, while in Fetal Assessment, Ciara and Mick must come to terms with the news that one of their unborn twins will not survive after birth. And despite their best efforts, Monique and Adriano from Brazil have to wait through the night for their first child to be born.

9pm on More4



Paul O’Grady For The Love of Dogs: What Happened Next

In this brand new series, Paul O’Grady catches up with the most memorable dogs from his eight years at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. As Paul is about to discover, leaving Battersea is just the start of the adventure for these amazing dogs.

This week, there’s a surprising revelation about Tulip, the puppy Paul fell in love with five years ago. And Paul discovers the uplifting story of Bruce, a terrified puggle, who’s gone on to change the lives of his new family.

8pm on ITV, STV and UTV



Bears About The House



Conservationist Giles Clark continues his mission to tackle the illegal wildlife trade and to help build a pioneering new bear sanctuary in Laos. The team are on the road for 14 hours after rescuing two terrified moon bear cubs that were taken from the wild a week ago.

The cubs called David and Jane are five months old and were seized by the authorities after they were discovered for sale illegally online. Giles takes the cubs home as they need around-the-clock specialist care. David and Jane develop well and move to the sanctuary, however, later are stolen in a break-in. The police fail to find any trace of them.

At the end of an eventful year, Giles is more determined than ever to help bears and get them out of the illegal wildlife trade.

8pm on BBC Two