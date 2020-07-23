Comedy Club style stand-up for ITV

ITV is opening the doors to a TV comedy club to showcase the best new talent.

“Apart from the excuse to wear make-up, my favourite part of this job has always been giving exciting new talent a platform to show off their skills. The excitement and joy in seeing a new face come out and deliver memorable comedy is a wonderful feeling, and we want to make sure as many people as possible get to experience it.” – Jonathan Ross

With venues currently closed, Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club will showcase the very best new talents performing in a recreation of the vibe and atmosphere of a small comedy venue, all filmed within Covid guidelines. The experience of enjoying live comedy in an intimate space is hard to top, and ITV hope to capture that feeling with the Ross fronted series.

“There’s so much incredible comedy talent around at the moment with all too few opportunities to do what they do best. I’m very much looking forward to giving these acts the exposure they deserve, having a good laugh and finally leaving my front room.” – Jonathan Ross

Jonathan is always the first to champion up-and-coming talent and this new series will see him get behind fresh new comedians on the cusp of their big break, offering them a stage upon which to make people laugh.

All destined to be household names of the future, these acts will perform to an audience under the watchful eye of comedy and broadcasting talent, Jonathan. Each new 30 minute episode – which will air on ITV later this year – will see four new faces perform their short but memorable set while more established names will get the opportunity to try out new material.

In the 1990s Channel 4 attempted to recreate the world of the comedy scene with Packet of Three a stand-up platform set at the fictional Crumpsall Palladium it was followed by Viva Cabaret set in a comedy and cabaret venue.