Louis Theroux retrospective for BBC Two

Louis Theroux: Life On The Edge will be a four-part series looking back at a body of work spanning 25 years.

“For years I’ve wanted to go back and make sense of the programmes I’ve made, find out what happened to some of the contributors, update their stories, and see what all these many hours of making TV might add up to. Lockdown gave me the time and space to do this. It’s been a strange and fascinating couple of months working on this, and especially fun to dig through old episodes of Weird Weekends – programmes I made in the mid-90s, when the world was a very different place.” – Louis Theroux

The Theroux television archive consists of over 60 hours of some of the most distinctive and celebrated documentaries on British television. He has become synonymous with documentaries involving subcultures, people on the fringes of society, those who engage in life-endangering lifestyle choices, and subjects who live with mental health issues.

The series will feature interviews with Louis, as well as new conversations and catch-ups between him and some of his most notable contributors – many of whose stories have since unfolded in unexpected ways. Louis has also plundered his own home movie footage and news archive to tell stories about human psychology, the myriad of ways in which people behave or deal with adversity, and how the world has changed over the last three decades.

Louis Theroux: Life On The Edge will air over four programmes. The hour-long episodes are yet to be scheduled by BBC Two, however are expected to air later this year.