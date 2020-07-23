The series’ first three episodes – ‘Summer’, written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Marc Munden, sees Sam (Law), drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast. Isolated from the mainland, Sam is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past through the distorted lens of the present. As boundaries between fantasy and reality fragment, his quest to unlock the truth leads the islanders to reveal a shocking secret.

Following ‘Summer’, viewers will be immersed in the world of The Third Day through a theatrical live event – ‘Autumn’ – to be broadcast live on Sky Arts and online. Featuring members of The Third Day cast including Jude Law, it will follow the events of a single day in real time. Capturing events live and in one continuous take, this cinematic broadcast will invite viewers deeper into the mysterious and suspenseful world of The Third Day, and will blur and distort the lines between what’s real and what’s not.

The three episodes of Summer will begin weekly from the 15th September on Sky Atlantic. Autumn, the theatrical live event, will broadcast on 3rd October on Sky Arts and online. The three episodes of Winter will then begin weekly on 6th October on Sky Atlantic. All of The Third Day will also be available through NOW TV.

