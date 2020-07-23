UK must “unleash the full global potential of the BBC”

The comes amid growing distaste for the corporation’s ‘telly tax’ with Defund The BBC reaching 90.000 members on social media.

While some quarters are unimpressed by ‘font line cost axing’ to save money, rather than the management layers making those decisions being slimmed down, the axing of free TV licences for the over 75’s and a general growing opinion ‘if it is so good people will buy it willingly, so why force a TV Tax on us’ has today seen Beeb boss Tony Hall sing once more the virtues of the corporation.