The comes amid growing distaste for the corporation’s ‘telly tax’ with Defund The BBC reaching 90.000 members on social media.
While some quarters are unimpressed by ‘font line cost axing’ to save money, rather than the management layers making those decisions being slimmed down, the axing of free TV licences for the over 75’s and a general growing opinion ‘if it is so good people will buy it willingly, so why force a TV Tax on us’ has today seen Beeb boss Tony Hall sing once more the virtues of the corporation.
“We are without question one of Britain’s strongest and best-known brands, synonymous with quality and accuracy worldwide. Our international news services rank first for trust and reliability and the World Service remains a beacon of democratic values. Independent research shows that there is an exceptionally high correlation between places where people are aware of the BBC and places where people think positively about the UK. More than that, the BBC helps UK trade. This has perhaps never been more important. The UK will forge a new relationship with the world in the decade ahead, built on an ambitious vision of ‘Global Britain’. Success will mean drawing on all our considerable international assets, and that means unleashing the full global potential of the BBC.”
