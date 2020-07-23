Noel Fitzpatrick revisits some of his best remembered Supervet cases

Telly Today, highlights for Thursday 23rd July include more stories from the Supervet, a celebration of the NHS, a look inside the world of Wagon Wheel factory in South Wales and the return of In the Long Run.

Noel Fitzpatrick: The Supervet

Six years ago, Channel 4 viewers first witnessed the extraordinary work of the nation’s favourite Supervet, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, saving the lives of hundreds of animals at his unique practice – Fitzpatrick Referrals – where the team dedicate their professional lives to finding life-saving solutions, often where none seem possible. But what happened next? This new series revisits some of the most dramatic and inspiring cases, catching up with the families and discovering what became of the animals at the heart of these extraordinary stories.

Tonight we catch up with Staffie puppy Jasper, who in 2013 had painful developmental problems causing progressive deformities of both of his front legs, 2016’s six-year-old, 40kg Rottweiler cross, Lulu, who was so badly affected with a spinal disease that she could no longer stand and had to be carried everywhere and German shepherd canicross champion Marley who in 2016 had a painful limp and appeared to be suffering with emotional problems.

8pm on Channel 4



Dear NHS Superstars



Dear NHS Superstars is a collection of often deeply personal stories from some of Britain’s best-loved stars to celebrate the incredible people who work for the NHS. Writer, comedian, and former doctor, Adam Kay will guide us through the programme which will cover everything life can throw at us, from cradle to grave.

From the heartfelt to the hilarious, the celebrities share stories of the personal encounters they’ve had throughout the years with healthcare workers. They speak candidly as they show their admiration, respect and thanks to the incredible doctors, nurses, midwives, porters, and other NHS staff who have touched their lives.

9pm on BBC One



Inside Britain’s Food Factories



Inside Britain’s Food Factories goes behind the scenes at some of Britain’s most iconic food factories to discover how they keep the shelves stocked and put food on our tables. From mega factories making meals in their millions to family firms trading on secret recipes.

ITV are celebrating Britain’s insatiable appetite for snacks. See how the Wagon Wheel factory in South Wales makes millions of biscuits a year, the secrets of making an award-winning pork pie in Melton Mowbray; and how Tyrrells take potatoes from field to packets of posh crisps in a matter of hours.

8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV



In the Long Run

Based on his own experiences of growing up on a London estate, global superstar Idris Elba’s comic and very personal story In the Long Run returns for a third series.

As season three begins, Mama comes to London! As Walter worries about whether his life on the Eastbridge will make his Mama proud, Valentine worries that Kobna is taking his place as the

favourite one. For the first time in a while, life is good for Bagpipes, but a panic attack reminds him of the fragility of life which brings immediate changes in the De La Croix household.

Meanwhile Agnes and the community gather to make the case for improvements on the estate, where even Mama lends a helping hand.

10pm on Sky One