Pioneering female motorcycle racer Ana Carrasco celebrated with Rakuten documentary

Rakuten TV has announced the launch of its latest original documentary film, Ride Your Dream.

“Everything I’ve achieved helps break barriers and makes the path easier for the next women who will come next. I am very happy to let people know about my story, drawing attention to women in the motorbike industry. Ride Your Dream tells a story in which everyone can achieve whatever they want – and ride their own path to achieve their dreams – no matter how difficult they are.” – The Spanish racer Ana Carrasco

Ride Your Dream focusses on the pioneering female racer Ana Carrasco, who became the first women to win a motorcycle world championship. The documentary will launch for free on Rakuten TV’s Rakuten Stories on September 17th, making the inspirational story available to view across 42 territories.

The 23-year-old Spaniard made history when she won the 2018 World Supersport 300 Championship in the Superbikes WorldSPP300 category, riding against men, to become the first woman to hold the title – and the first female rider to win a motorcycle road racing world championship in the 100+ year history of the sport.

Carrasco, who has been breaking records throughout her career, also being the first woman to set pole position and to win a singular road race, discovered her passion for bikes when she was just three years old. Debuting in professional competition in 2011, it was just six years later that she broke the glass ceiling in the male-dominated racing world to win the WorldSPP300 Championship. Competing against men in the same conditions, Carrasco has defied the odds and achieved an incredible accomplishment not only within motor-racing but within the whole sporting world, proving that women can give boys a run for their money.

The exclusive 80-minute documentary uncovers Carrasco’s inspiring journey from the beginning, offering viewers an intimate portrait of an extraordinary woman who broke through the barriers on her own terms, with the unconditional support of her family and team.

Ride Your Dream will launch on the ‘Rakuten Stories’ channel within Rakuten TV’s FREE section, making the inspirational documentary available to view without cost in the 42 countries in which the platform is operative, and is the latest addition to enrich the platforms’ catalogue of exclusive, original and free content.

Recent releases, which are part of the Rakuten Stories collection, include Matchday – Inside FC Barcelona, MessiCirque, Inside Kilian Jornet, Made in Senegal about Sadio Mané, Andrés Iniesta – The Unexpected Hero, Anything is Possible, which follows NBA superstar Serge Ibaka basketball, and the recently launched documentary The Secrets of La Roja – World Champions 2010.