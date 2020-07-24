Melanie Rumani becomes Global Head of Acquisitions for BBC Studios and UKTV

UKTV and BBC Studios have announced the appointment this morning.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the UKTV and BBC Studios Global Acquisitions teams together, and through building on our strong relationships with content suppliers, continue to secure the best programming for our audiences in the UK and around the globe.” – Melanie Rumani

BBC Studios and UKTV have appointed Melanie Rumani as Global Head of Acquisitions in a newly created role, following the decision to combine the remit of the Acquisitions teams at BBC Studios and UKTV under the leadership of Adrian Wills, General Manager of Global Acquisitions for BBC Studios, and Drama & Lifestyle for UKTV.

The new team will be based at UKTV’s headquarters at 10 Hammersmith Grove, in a move designed to create a world-class hub for acquisitions. Melanie joined BBC Studios (formerly BBC Worldwide) 14 years ago and has spent the last three years as Head of Acquisitions, sourcing content for 40 individual pay-TV channels and SVOD BBC-branded services globally. During her time at BBC Studios she has helped to launch new channels across multiple territories including BBC Earth, BBC Brit and BBC First.