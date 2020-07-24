Jenni Murray to depart Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour

The presenter is departing the programme after nearly 35 years in the slot.

“I’ve spent nearly half my life with Woman’s Hour and it’s been a privilege ‎and delight to inform, educate and entertain a loyal and growing audience of women and men. Saying goodbye will be very hard to do, but it’s time to move on.” – Jenni Murray

A winner of two Sony Awards, including a Gold Award, Jenni is a member of the Radio Academy Hall Of Fame and a recipient of the lifetime achievement award from the Media Society. ‎Jenni was made a Dame in 2011 in recognition of her contribution to broadcasting. She is the longest-serving presenter of Woman’s Hour in its 74-year history.

During her tenure, some of Jenni’s most memorable interviews were with Bette Davis, Margaret Thatcher, Barbara Castle,‎ Shirley Williams, Gloria Steinem, Monica Lewinsky, Hillary Clinton, Anna Politkovskaya, Kate McCann, Margaret Atwood, Toni Morrison, Wangari Maathai, Benazir Bhutto, Judi Dench, Saoirse Ronan and Joan Baez, who sang Diamonds And Rust in the studio specially for Jenni – long her number one fan.

Director-General Tony Hall says: “Jenni Murray is a remarkable broadcaster and few have matched her outstanding contribution to the BBC and our audience. For more than three decades, Jenni has been an unmistakable and warm voice that has interviewed many of the most well-known women in the world, and helped illuminate issues that matter. The radio airwaves won’t be the same without her.”

Mohit Bakaya, Controller of Radio 4, says: “Jenni is one of the most loved voices on Radio 4. For more than 30 years she has tackled important issues on behalf of listeners, opening up sometimes difficult conversations about the experiences of women and shining a light on subjects that have often been sadly neglected.

“I want to thank her for her wonderful commitment to Woman’s Hour, to Radio 4 in general, and for the passion she has shown for the topics explored during her time on the programme. I wish her the very best with her plans for the future.”

Jenni’s final programme will be on 1 October. A new Woman’s Hour presenter will be announced in due course.

Woman’s Hour broadcasts on BBC Radio 4 at 10am Mondays-Fridays, and 4pm on Saturdays.