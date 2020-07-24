It Pays to Behave for latest Channel 4 game show

It Pays to Behave



Rylan Clark-Neal presents a family game show with a twist. It Pays to Behave brings game show rules into a domestic setting, as it aims to help parents Clare and Matt find the expert within themselves, with a large cash prize at stake. Via a series of bespoke gameshow rounds, they win cash – or don’t – depending on how well they parent during each round.

Can Clare and Matt negotiate the issues and find new, imaginative ways of communicating with their children, building a happier family life, and making a small fortune in the process? To begin with, Clare and Matt think they’re taking part in a documentary about parenting, but once the house has been fully rigged with cameras, Rylan reveals that they’re taking part in a game show for a cash prize, while their children are unaware of the secret challenges their parents are undertaking.

As the gameshow plays out, we witness Clare and Matt’s successes and failures, and, crucially, see them learning how to change their parenting, and to parent as a team.

8pm on Channel 4



Pariah: The Lives and Death Of Sonny Liston



Overcoming the seemingly insurmountable odds that life threw his way, boxer Sonny Liston became the heavyweight champion of the world when he knocked out Floyd Patterson in 1962. Just eight years later, his wife found him dead in their Las Vegas home from a supposed heroin overdose.

This films looks at the life and career of the iconic heavyweight and covers the suspicion as to his cause of death that pervades among those that knew him.

9pm on Sky Documentaries/NOW TV



Top of the Pops: Christmas 1989



Jackie Brambles, Bruno Brookes and Gary Davies present the edition first broadcast on Christmas Day of 1989, yes its the end of the decade that gave us shell suits, Terrahawks, mobile phones the end of Crossroads, the beginning of EastEnders and pop hits that ranged from René and Renato’s Save Your Love to Kylie and Jason’s Especially for You.



On this festive hour-long offering from the days when BBC One didn’t shunt it into the early morning on Christmas Day we can enjoy the ‘best of 1989’ with performances from Bros, the Beautiful South, Jason Donovan, Marc Almond and Gene Pitney, Mike and the Mechanics, Michael Ball, Michael Jackson, Simple Minds, Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Cliff Richard and Prince. There is, of course, that all-important number one.



If you want to make it a little more like 1989 you can always ask a family member to make their own ‘Queen’s Speech’ following the episode.

8pm BBC Four



Rodney P’s Jazz Funk



UK rap legend, Rodney P, tells the untold story of Britain’s first home-grown black music culture. He reveals how the first generation of British-born black youth who, inspired by the avant-garde musical fusions of 70s black America, laid the foundations of modern-day multiculturalism by creating the first black British music culture with the Jazz Funk movement.

Jazz Funk resists any simple description. It’s a scene, not a genre; an attitude not a sound; a movement not a fashion. To understand how black British culture has gone on to have such deep impact on youth culture in Britain, and beyond, you need to understand Jazz Funk. Rodney discovers how the scene emerged out of the cultural void of the early 1970s when the children of Windrush Generation parents were coming of age, only to find there was nothing to reflect their new cultural identity. They’d been born and gone to school here, grown up in the same working-class inner-city neighbourhoods as their white friends. But as they entered their teenage years the lack of a culture that spoke to them became apparent so they wanted to make space for self-expression that they could truly call their own.

9pm on BBC Four

