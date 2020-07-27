Angela Scanlon reflects on the noughties with BBC Two

Angela will sit down with a host of celebrity guests to revisit cultural highlights from the noughtiest decade, in a new series for BBC Two.

Angela (left) used to present Robot Wars for BBC Two.

Each week, the presenter will be joined by two celebrities to discuss “the films, music, dramas, comedies, fashion, and entertainment highlights” that shaped every year between 2000-2009.

The series will run for ten weeks with each episode covering a different year of the decade.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to revisit The Noughties remembering some of the wildest telly/pop culture moments and celebrating the highlights with my amazing array of guests. From fashion and sporting icons, TV talent shows to our favourite sitcoms and the stars that dominated the headlines… this decade was punchy! It also allowed me to wear a velour tracksuit with rhinestone boots (again) and for that I am forever grateful. I hope it will offer a little escape and take people on a trip down memory lane to a time where what The Beckhams wore was a deliciously pressing global matter.” – Angela Scanlon

Showbiz pals joining Angela across the series include Clara Amfo, Russell Kane, Amol Rajan and Kimberley Walsh.

There will be “lively discussion, funny observations and friendly disagreements” as the guests reveal their personal favourite moments and explain why the year in question was so important to them.

“It’s a fun celebration of the decade that kicked off a whole new Millennium, with all the best bits and big stories from the worlds of telly, music, film and entertainment. Angela’s enthusiasm and energy capture those times perfectly, and her brilliant selection of guests give each year a proper going-over, sharing their experiences, memories and favourite moments whilst considering what has changed since the decade ended. What audiences will get is a mixture of the personal and thought-provoking, some great music, fantastic clips, a lot of laughs and hopefully some great memories too.” – Simon Goretzki, Series Producer

The Noughties is coming to BBC Two later in 2020.

Angela presents BBC Two’s home renovation series Your Home Made Perfect and is a regular on BBC One’s The One Show and BBC Radio 2.