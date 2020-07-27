River City Rewind

A sensational showdown from 2012’s archives where resident Shieldinch hero Gabriel Brodie faces up to dodgy criminal Sean Kennedy – but ends up on the wrong side of the law.

Gabriel is fed up of being Sean’s right-hand man, but Sean orders him out to collect money from his prostitutes. Gabriel takes Angie with him, but while they are out she gets a call to say a girl is in trouble at the flat with a punter.

Angie is impressed when Gabriel saves the day and confides in him about Sean’s criminality. Realising that he now has evidence to get rid of Sean once and for all, Gabriel turns to DCI Donald for help – but Sean isn’t stupid enough to leave evidence of a murder lying around and both men end up being arrested.

10pm on BBC Scotland Channel