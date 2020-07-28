Drag Race goes Dutch

World of Wonder, broadcaster RTL and Vincent TV are to launch a Dutch version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be coming to viewers later this year.

“I am proud to announce that my beloved Drag Race is coming to you. And with a brand-new host…More info coming soon, so you better watch!” – RuPaul

Drag Race Holland is produced by Netherlands based production company Vincent TV Production and Executive Produced by World of Wonder as the format owners.

Viewers in the Netherlands will be able to watch the series exclusively on RTLs SVoD platform Videoland. Simultaneously, Drag Race Holland will be available on World of Wonder’s owned and operated SVoD platform, WOW Presents Plus, which is available in 160 territories and will exclusively carry the series for international audiences, including those in the UK. It will be the first non-English language version of the show available to UK viewers and will be available on the platform with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitle options.

The series will feature ten incredible Dutch drag queens who take part in weekly challenges where the bottom two face-off against each other in a legendary lip-synch battle for a chance to remain in the competition. The Judges and guest judge line-up will be announced in due course.

Produced by World of Wonder since 2009, the Drag Race franchise has become a global phenomenon, and is available in 193 countries through network partners and World of Wonder’s streaming service WOW Presents Plus. The series has won a record number of Emmy Awards including Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, won critical praise and launched several live events including DragCon in the US and UK.