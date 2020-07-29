Telly Today has a royal feel this evening as ITV mark a big birthday.
Anne: The Princess Royal At 70
She’s never been a fairytale princess. Now, in the landmark royal documentary of the year, we enjoy unique access to Princess Anne and her family as the Queen’s daughter discusses life, work and the reality of being ‘a goldfish in a bowl’.
To mark her 70th birthday, the Princess Royal talks frankly about a family in which women tended to be seen as ‘honorary men’, about the challenges for younger royalty, about a bloody kidnap attempt and about refusing titles for her children, Peter and Zara.
They talk fondly of being raised by a royal Olympian while husband Sir Tim Laurence reveals the Princess’s private side. Director Ian Denyer and interviewer, royal author Robert Hardman, follow this famously active Princess on her travels, visit her in lockdown and learn that whatever the future brings, it won’t be restful. As she puts it: ‘Sitting still doesn’t happen very much.’
9pm on ITV, STV and UTV
Traffic Cops
Tonight Jamie Theakston is back with the police on the roads. In Derbyshire a fast and dangerous driver puts the traffic cops to the limits reaching speeds of over 150 miles per hour on the M1 and over 100 miles an hour on country roads. After a pursuit across Derbyshire and South Yorks borders, traffic police finally find the car, but to their horror, it has crashed down a ravine with the occupants nowhere to be seen.
Fearing the suspect is badly injured they launch a search over two counties for the missing driver and passenger, while a recovery operation swings into action to retrieve the wrecked car. Also tonight on the outskirts of Derby a traffic officer deals with a drunk driver who has left her vehicle and is walking down a busy dual carriageway while a few miles away an alert has been raised concerning yet another boozed-up motorist, this time the fella is slumped over his steering wheel.
9pm on Channel 5
Great Continental Railway Journeys
Michael Portillo sports a strikingly modern edition of his Bradshaw’s Continental Handbook, dated 1936. His destination lies close to his heart: the ancient kingdom of Spain and the land of his father recommended in Michael’s guidebook for its exceptional climate and glorious history.
But 1936 was a turbulent time in Spain, with political upheaval descending into a brutal civil war. Michael begins an emotional rail journey which takes him deep into his family’s past and reveals the tentacles of the regime which forced his father into exile. He begins in the beautiful golden city of Salamanca, where his father was happy as a young left-wing Professor.
Michael’s final stop is on the border with France at Canfranc station. At the time of his guidebook it was a magnificent terminus, yet today it is ruined and derelict. Michael learns of the role it played in the evacuation of Jews during the Second World War and hears about its forthcoming new lease of life.
8pm on BBC Two
Coroner
Time for a trip to the morgue as the hit Canadian drama Coroner returns for a second series at its new home on Sky Witness.
Based on the best-selling books by M.R. Hall, the series follows recently widowed coroner Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) who investigates unnatural, suspicious or sudden deaths in Toronto as she speaks for the dead to protect the living. In the second season, Jenny questions her own identity during a period of upheaval.
Her son is leaving the nest, her father’s memory is failing, and her boyfriend is confronted by his own push and pull with death. In the opening episode, as Jenny investigates a devastating fire in a low-income apartment building, she connects with a woman who has lost everything.
9pm on Sky Witness