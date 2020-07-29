From a Royal celebration to the Traffic Cops: TV Highlights for Wednesday

Telly Today has a royal feel this evening as ITV mark a big birthday.

Anne: The Princess Royal At 70

She’s never been a fairytale princess. Now, in the landmark royal documentary of the year, we enjoy unique access to Princess Anne and her family as the Queen’s daughter discusses life, work and the reality of being ‘a goldfish in a bowl’.

To mark her 70th birthday, the Princess Royal talks frankly about a family in which women tended to be seen as ‘honorary men’, about the challenges for younger royalty, about a bloody kidnap attempt and about refusing titles for her children, Peter and Zara.

They talk fondly of being raised by a royal Olympian while husband Sir Tim Laurence reveals the Princess’s private side. Director Ian Denyer and interviewer, royal author Robert Hardman, follow this famously active Princess on her travels, visit her in lockdown and learn that whatever the future brings, it won’t be restful. As she puts it: ‘Sitting still doesn’t happen very much.’

9pm on ITV, STV and UTV

Traffic Cops

Tonight Jamie Theakston is back with the police on the roads. In Derbyshire a fast and dangerous driver puts the traffic cops to the limits reaching speeds of over 150 miles per hour on the M1 and over 100 miles an hour on country roads. After a pursuit across Derbyshire and South Yorks borders, traffic police finally find the car, but to their horror, it has crashed down a ravine with the occupants nowhere to be seen. Fearing the suspect is badly injured they launch a search over two counties for the missing driver and passenger, while a recovery operation swings into action to retrieve the wrecked car. Also tonight on the outskirts of Derby a traffic officer deals with a drunk driver who has left her vehicle and is walking down a busy dual carriageway while a few miles away an alert has been raised concerning yet another boozed-up motorist, this time the fella is slumped over his steering wheel. 9pm on Channel 5

Great Continental Railway Journeys

Michael Portillo sports a strikingly modern edition of his Bradshaw’s Continental Handbook, dated 1936. His destination lies close to his heart: the ancient kingdom of Spain and the land of his father recommended in Michael’s guidebook for its exceptional climate and glorious history.