Taskmaster reveals line-up for Channel 4 debut series

Taskmaster has revealed the latest quintet of contestants who will feature in the brand new series set to launch this Autumn in its new home on Channel 4.

Perched on their gleaming thrones will be Greg Davies as the incomparable and all-powerful Taskmaster, and Alex Horne as his faithful sidekick and general dogsbody, scoring the efforts of five top comedians as they tackle perplexing and extraordinary challenges in the name of critically acclaimed entertainment.

Hoping to impress the Taskmaster and be crowned the next champion are: BAFTA winning actress and writer Daisy May Cooper, acclaimed comedian, writer and director Johnny Vegas, BAFTA winning actress Katherine Parkinson, comedian and actor Mawaan Rizwan, and comedian, multi-award-winning podcaster and writer Richard Herring.

Taskmaster recently received it’s third BAFTA nomination for Best Comedy Entertainment Programme.

The original programme and format combined has been sold into 106 countries, with 140 episodes of the format being made outside the UK including local versions of the show produced for VTM in Belgium, TVE in Spain, and TVNZ in New Zealand, and a second series for Discovery in Norway, a fourth series for TV2 in Denmark, as well as two brand new series for MTV in Finland, and an award-winning fifth series for STV in Sweden.

The UK original programme, which aired on UKTV’s Dave channel, is making it’s U.S. debut on 2nd August on The CW Network.