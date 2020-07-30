ITV reveal autumn schedule highlights

There will be new shows across Entertainment, Drama, Factual and Daytime as well as returning favourites.

Rylan will be back on the shop floor, this time on ITV daytime.

“We kept Coronation Street and Emmerdale on air during the past few months, our Daytime has never performed better and we had brand new entertainment shows on a Saturday, every week. Now is the time to look forward to the autumn. ITV has some fantastic new programmes – from brand new drama, to both new and long established entertainment to trailblazing factual – all of which we are delighted to present and continue to keep the nation entertained.” – ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo

Following Catchphrase and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire back into the studio, The Million Pound Cube returns with Philip Schofield at the helm – the pressure of the cube is ramped up this time around as, for the first time, teams of two can win up to £1 million in the ultimate test of nerve and skill.

Family Fortunes makes a welcome return, first seen on ITV screens with Bob Monkhouse in 1980 from ATV, is now in the hands of chef Gino D’Acampo as host and The Chase will also go back into production for a new series in autumn 2020 with ever popular Bradley Walsh overseeing proceedings. Supermarket Sweep also returns to the studio for another series, this time making the move from ITV2 to ITV daytime. Rylan Clarke Neal will return once more as host.

Gino is slipping into Les Dennis’ shoes for Family Fortunes.

Jonathan Ross is back with his eponymous chat show. With guests, last year, ranging from Edward Norton to Sir Trevor McDonald, the king of the sofa returns with more top name interviewees. And Jonathan will also host a brand new late-night comedy show called Jonathan Ross’s Comedy Club. With comedy venues around the country currently closed, the programme aims to recreate the vibe and atmosphere of a comedy club showcasing the very best and freshest new talent.

Britain’s Got Talent will resume production with a one-off catch up show before heading into the BGT semi-final shows that were postponed in the spring. These will run weekly on a Saturday night during the autumn and The Voice UK will also pick up where it left off with a catch-up show and a semi-final and a live final where once again superstar Coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs search for the very best vocal talent.

I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here! returns in the autumn. This marks the 20th series of the hit show and a one-off documentary called I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story will celebrate all the very best moments of the show’s stellar 19 year history. The channel is also restoring Coronation Street and Emmerdale back to six episodes per week.

Britain’s Got Talent will fill the X Factor void.