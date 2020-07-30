Freddie Flintoff to present celebrity rowing competition for ITV

ITV announces new entertainment series, Don’t Rock The Boat.

Don’t Rock the Boat (produced by South Shore) will push two celebrity teams to their physical and mental limits as they row the entire length of Britain. Travelling more than 500 gruelling miles, the teams will battle hell and high water to win this impressive coastal race.

“We’re thrilled to be launching Don’t Rock The Boat on ITV this year. It’s a format that will appeal to an audience who love a mix of spectacular adventure, gripping reality and an entertaining cast.” – Andrew MacKenzie, Executive Producer

With checkpoints in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland the celebrities will also be facing a series of jaw dropping on-shore challenges to secure vital advantages over their opposition.

International cricketer turned entertainment personality Freddie Flintoff and The Voice’s AJ Odudu will present the series, guiding the celebrities through each leg of the race and presiding over the coastal adventures.

“Don’t Rock The Boat is one for the most strenuous physical challenges we’ve seen and will test our celebrities’ endurance to the limit. As well as a nail biting race to the finish, we’ll also get to showcase the stunning scenery of the British Isles. I can’t wait to follow this exciting adventure.” – Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment, ITV

Who will row their way to glory? Who will fail at first sea? And will they remember the golden rule…Don’t Rock the Boat?

International distribution for Don’t Rock the Boat will be handled by ITV Studios.