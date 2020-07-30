David Jason, Gregg Wallace, Sheridan Smith, Trevor McDonald and John Bishop for ITV factual programming

Factually ITV autumn begins, the broadcaster notes, with a number of new and compelling pieces.

He’s recently been a documentary hit, fronting programming for UKTV, now Sir David Jason heads to ITV for a look at The Battle of Britain.

In Flying For Britain With David Jason the actor meets the RAF team who fly and maintain the country’s historic aircraft of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight to mark the 80th anniversary of the event. David, a qualified helicopter pilot and aircraft enthusiast, takes to the skies and flies alongside veteran Battle of Britain Hurricanes and Spitfires, learning more about the history of these incredible aircraft and the brave aircrew who flew them.

Then ITV will bring us a deeply personal film from Sheridan Smith who tells of her mental health struggles and her fears before and after her pregnancy in Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum. The broadcaster will also take a feature-length look at Prince William’s mission to champion global action on conservation and climate change and celebrates the pioneering work of local heroes.

John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue is an epic adventure to rescue two beluga whales from China and set them free in safe waters in Iceland. John is incredibly passionate about the whales: he swims with them, helps train and coach them and aids the huge effort to lift them into slings and crates and onto planes to take them away. They are thwarted at every turn by logistics, weather, accidents and the whales suffering poor health.

Other highlights include a six-part series, South Africa With Gregg Wallace as the culinary expert sets off to explore South Africa’s most iconic and best-loved landscapes and experiences – along with its glorious food. There will also be more from the Crime and Punishment and Exposure brands with the former bringing us The Real Des; The Dennis Nilsen Story a companion film to new drama series Des explores the personality of the notorious serial killer, featuring insight from experts in his case, new material and previously unseen archive, interviews with victims’ families and footage from an astonishing and infamous interview Nilsen gave to ITV at Albany Prison in 1992.

West & Hindley: The Untold Story, Trevor McDonald offers new insight into Britain’s two most infamous female criminals. With exclusive interviewees and previously unseen material, he sheds new light on their life in prison and how they formed a relationship.

The award-winning Exposure Current Affairs strand returns with In Cold Blood, examining the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history. Directed by Grierson winning documentary maker Marcus Plowright, and with access to previously unpublished documents, the film investigates claims that thousands of British haemophiliacs were infected and died from HIV and Hepatitis C after being prescribed tainted blood products by the NHS, that warnings were systematically ignored and that the story was subsequently covered up.

Following the host’s acclaimed role in offering advice to viewers throughout the lockdown period, The Martin Lewis Money Show returns this autumn. With the help of Angellica Bellfor, the new series and hour-long live special will see ITV’s financial guru try to save viewers thousands of pounds in these challenging times.

