ESPN Player broadcasts resumption of MLB season across Europe and Africa

ESPN Player is bringing live and on-demand action of the resumption of the Major League Baseball season to Baseball fans across Europe and Africa.

The rights secured will bring up to ten regular season games a week to the subscription streaming service in 96 countries across Europe and Africa, including the latest instalment of one of MLB’s greatest rivalries as Boston Red Sox take on New York Yankees twice this weekend starting at 7pm ET 31 July before facing off again on 2nd August at 7pm ET live and on demand on ESPN Player.

The agreement will give fans access to all the key action from the regular season through to the postseason and the World Series (rights vary in some markets).

ESPN Player subscribers will also be able to watch ESPN’s popular highlights and debate show Baseball Tonight and MLB Strike Zone with up-to-the-minute highlights, live look-ins and updates, all commercial-free.

ESPN and MLB already collaborate in Europe to bring Major League Baseball action to fans in the UK and Ireland on BT Sport, including a weekly show titled “Caps Off” created specifically for British baseball fans.

“ESPN and MLB have a long and proud history of working together across the globe, and we’re delighted to bring the long-awaited resumption of the MLB season to fans across Europe and Africa. MLB is at the pinnacle of American sports, and we’re looking forward to bringing millions of fans every home run, shutout and grand slam of what is set to be a thrilling culmination of the 2020 season.” – Frank Rutten, ESPN Europe & Africa

