BLAZE to air Ray Winstone travelogue

Banijay Rights sells travelogue, Ray Winstone’s Sicily for UK broadcast on free-to-air channel, BLAZE.

In his first foray into factual programming, the internationally renowned and multi award-winning actor sets out on a journey to discover more about the island he now calls his second home.

“I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world with my work, but Sicily has really got under my skin and I wanted to find out why – it’s something to do with the people you meet and finding a place that hasn’t been spoiled. I hope this helps people see Sicily and say – I want to go there.” – Ray Winstone

From its culture and way-of-life to its ancient and classical history, Sicily and the Sicilians have had a profound impact on Winstone and in this intimate, upbeat series, he sets out to find out why.

He travels the island with restauranteur Bruno Zoccola, and TV broadcaster Matt Lorenzo, on a gastronomic and cultural tour of Sicily’s famous kitchens, historical sites, churches, temples and vineyards, as well as looking at the Mafia’s impact on the country and visiting the house from The Godfather films.

The trio film from the summit of the active volcano, Mount Etna, in addition to visiting the Aeolian island of Lipari and the historic yet frantic city of Palermo.

“Who better to enjoy the sites, scenes and history of one of the world’s most famous and celebrated islands than with the Sexy Beast himself, Mr Ray Winstone. We’re delighted to welcome Ray to BLAZE and to give British viewers the chance to enjoy his wonderfully entertaining tour of Sicily.” – Dan Korn, VP of Programming at A+E Networks UK

Ray Winstone’s Sicily is produced by SWR Media in association with Dash Pictures and will premiere in September 2020. BLAZE is available on Freeview 63, Freesat 162, Sky 164, Virgin Media 216, and on the BLAZE website.