George Clarke to front National Trust series for Channel 4

Channel 4 has commissioned a new George Clarke series from Amazing Productions with exclusive access to the National Trust’s most remarkable properties during their closure to visitors.

Every year around 27 million visits are made to the National Trust’s 300 houses and gardens, but this all came to a halt in March as tourism sites across the country closed.

In a new six-part series, George Clarke’s National Trust Unlocked, the architect is granted special access to some of these historic and extraordinary places, delving into the hidden recesses that visitors don’t normally get to see.

While adhering to social distancing guidelines, he will meet the people keeping these sites in working order until they are ready to be re-opened. George will also be joined by his faithful four-legged companion, Loki the Siberian husky, to take walks around some of the most scenic outdoor spaces in and around the National Trust’s properties.

“The history of our architecture tells the stories of our past, both good and bad, and the National Trust grounds and walks have made me realise, now more than ever, just how important our open, green and beautiful spaces are to our happiness, well-being and mental health. What an opportunity for me to explore so many properties, many of which I’ve never seen before. Stay safe, sit back and enjoy the series, because it’s the most unique series of programmes I’ve ever made.” – George Clarke

John Orna-Ornstein, Director of Culture and Engagement at the National Trust notes of the commission: “We are really looking forward to welcoming all of our visitors back to our historic properties as we slowly continue to re-open. In the meantime, we are delighted that Channel 4 viewers will be able to enjoy some of these special places from their homes.”

George Clarke’s National Trust Unlocked will air on Channel 4 later this year.