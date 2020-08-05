Production to resume on Pobol y Cwm next week

The series, set in the fictional village of Cwmderi was paused in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s expected the show will be back on screen on S4C in the autumn.

Welcoming the announcement, BBC Wales’s Head of Content Production, Siân Gwynedd says: “It’s great news that Pobol y Cwm will be back on our screens very soon. I know fans across the country and beyond will be delighted.”

Gwynedd further noted that “the safety of cast and crew” has been taken into consideration.

“We’re thrilled that we can get the cameras rolling again on Pobol y Cwm hot on the heels of Holby City and EastEnders,” notes Kate Oates, the Beeb’s Head of Continuing Drama. “The cast and crew are raring to go and excited about delivering new episodes for fans across the nation.” – Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama Series for BBC Studios Production

First airing on 16 October 1974, Pobol y Cwm – People of the Valley – is the BBC’s longest running serial.

Initially airing on BBC One Wales, the show currently airs on SC4, which originally started as the country’s Channel 4 service in 1982. It was broadcast on BBC Two for a period in the ’90s but failed to interest wider UK audiences.

Several of Wales’ major stars have honed their craft on the show – including Hollywood actor Ioan Gruffudd and West End and television star, Iwan Rheon.

“We are delighted that Pobol y Cwm will be returning to the screen very soon. This iconic and long-running series is a key part of S4C’s schedule and has been attracting followers and fans worldwide for decades. I know that our viewers and soap superfans want to catch up with the residents of Cwmderi as soon as possible.” – Amanda Rees, S4C Director of Content

Pobol y Cwm is produced at Cardiff Bay’s Roath Lock Studios by BBC Studios for BBC Wales as part of the range of Welsh language programmes the broadcaster provides S4C.