Michael Palin to front retrospective of his beeb travelogues

The Python returns to BBC Two for his lookback series.

Palin is also the voice of the revived Clangers for the BBC.

“When I went Round The World In 80 Days back in 1988, I had no idea that travel would become an addiction, and that I would spend the coming decades filming these spectacular series across the globe. Luckily, I kept a diary, and in this series I’m digging into my archives to revisit some of the amazing places and people I visited, and asking myself – how did travel change my life?” – Michael Palin

The series will see Michael take the viewer back in time to encounter the places he visited – extraordinary countries and moments from Around The World In 80 Days, Pole To Pole, Full Circle and Sahara, allowing us to experience them as he did, and hear for the first-time his untold personal stories.

Viewers are invited to reflect upon global change and how travel has evolved over time, with additional insight from other famous fans, colleagues and television travellers who have admired his work. Michael will reveal just how challenging the journeys were – both personally and professionally – and how he became one of the most influential TV travellers of our time, discovering that his thirst for adventure was shared by millions of viewers.

Simon Reeve, Joanna Lumley, Ade Adepitan, Bruce Parry, Ed Balls, Greg James, Nicola Coughlan, Kari Herbert, Ed Byrne and Amar Latif will also be paying tribute to Michael and talking about their about their travelling adventures.

The four part series, Michael Palin’s Travels, will air on BBC Two later this year.