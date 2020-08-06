LGBTQ+ Avocado Toast the Series joins Amazon Prime line-up

The series is described as an ‘intergenerational sex comedy’.

“Avocado Toast The Series is the show I desperately needed at a time in my life when I didn’t see any bisexual representation anywhere. I had never seen a bisexual coming out story. My parents are some of my best friends, but I still got so caught up in the fact that coming out to them would be hard. In the end they were extremely accepting. I wanted to create representation for how coming out as bi was confusing and challenging and also representation for accepting modern, baby boomer parents.” – Co-Creator and star Heidi Lynch

With a second series already green lit and in development, the first series of highly-anticipated sex comedy ‘Avocado Toast The Series’ is available to watch NOW on Amazon Prime, following the story of two millennial friends, Molly and Elle, who are forced to learn about their parents’ new sexcapades after coming out and a divorce.

After a lifetime of dating men, 31-year-old teacher Molly (Heidi Lynch), surprises herself when she falls in love with a woman for the first time. When she finds the courage to come out as bisexual to her suburban parents, they empathetically reveal their own admission – they’re swingers and throw sex parties. When Molly gets dumped, she reluctantly heeds dating advice from her sexually blossoming parents and clumsily embarks onto the bisexual dating scene while navigating her broken heart.

Meanwhile, 33-year old creative director Elle (Perrie Voss) is reeling after learning her parents are divorcing and her mother, who also happens to be her boss, had an affair with a dude young enough to be Elle’s brother. To avoid the wrenching pain of her exploded family unit, Elle wages revenge in an eye-for-an-eye corporate takeover against her mother.

As life as they knew it crumbles away and their love lives, and careers become precarious, it’s their co-dependent friendship that takes all the heat. Finally, when the pressure cooker blows, they are shocked to realise that the nuts haven’t fallen so far from the tree.