I’m A Celebrity relocates to the UK for 2020 series

This year’s series will come from a ruined castle in the UK.

ITV announced last month that the reality show would return in the autumn, and has now released further details on the new series, including a change of location. The show will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside with Ant and Dec bringing viewers all the news and excitement of the day.

“We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series”. – Kevin Lygo, Director of Television, ITV

I’m A Celebrity is usually filmed in Australia, however the coronavirus pandemic has seen widespread disruption to television production. The show was launched in 2002 and sees celebrities struggle to survive in a jungle setting, taking on fearsome viewer-voted trials to win food for each other.

Each year’s cast is whittled down by public vote, which replaces the trial vote mid-series, until the last personality standing is crowned the King or Queen of the jungle. Ant & Dec present humorous links throughout each episode, instruct the celebrities during trials, and interview them as they leave.

The UK-based series won’t deviate much from that, except the famous faces will be competing to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle instead. This marks the 20th series of the hit show and a one-off documentary called I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story will celebrate all the very best moments of the show’s stellar 19 year history.

“We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there. However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain. Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”. – Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment, ITV Studios

ITV will release more information about the new series in due course.