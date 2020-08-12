Alan Carr joins BBC Two’s Interior Design Masters

BBC Two has commissioned a second series of Interior Design Masters from DSP.

The second series of the hit show will be hosted by presenter and comedian Alan Carr while former editor-in-chief of Elle Decoration magazine, Michelle Ogundehin reprises her role as head judge.

The series will see ten talented, up and coming designers tackle a range of design challenges and compete to win a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

“I just can’t wait to get started on this. I’m such a huge fan of interior design and I’m chomping at the bit to see what these wonderfully creative people have in store for us.” – Alan Carr

Over eight episodes, each week a different guest judge will share their expertise to help Michelle evaluate which team of budding designers has achieved the best design and who will be leaving the competition that week. The teams of blossoming designers will be confronted with a new commercial space to transform each week as they attempt to impress the judges ranging from shops to offices, show homes and restaurants.

The first series, which aired on BBC Two last year, was presented by Fearne Cotton

Working to tight deadlines, the teams will be put to the test throughout the competition as they’re judged on their creative skills as designers, as well as their ability to manage a project from the initial planning to execution.

The designers will need to work together, to enable them to remain in the competition and have a chance of scooping the prize.