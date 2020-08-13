Adil Ray to present word game show for ITV

ITV has commissioned Lingo, a new quick-thinking game of words.

Adil Ray will present the series which pits three two-strong teams against one another in a battle to find words. As the rounds progress, the stakes become higher and the prize money escalates.

Tactics are paramount – if a team cannot find a word there are opportunities for their opponents to swoop in and claim the word and the money. Only one pair makes it to the End Game, where they can double their prize pot – however, if words fail them, they could lose everything and leave empty handed.

Set to air this winter, the 30×60 series is produced by Objective Media Group’s label Wildcard Television.

“I feel like I have just won the star prize on a game show! I am so excited to be working with ITV and Wildcard and to be hosting such a brilliant game. When I told my Aunty about it she wanted to come on as a contestant, as long as it was in Punjabi. She won’t be coming on. But you could be, and I promise Lingo will be lots of fun. You have my word.” – Adil Ray

Lingo is an IDTV (All3Media) and Talpa TV format, distributed by all3media international.

Contestants are currently being sought with producers noting that they’re ‘looking for competitive teams of two people’ who live in the same household. To apply please email lingocasting@wildcardtv.com