ITV confirms second series of McDonald & Dodds

The sleuths are returning to ITV following the success of the feature-length films which aired earlier this year.

Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet) and BAFTA award winning actor Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour Of Christopher Jefferies, The Crown) reprise their roles as the ambitious DCI McDonald and the humble, and quietly brilliant DS Dodds in three new murder mysteries.

Set in Bath, the detective drama pairs the wildly ambitious DCI McDonald with the shy, modest DS Dodds. While McDonald has transferred across from the mean streets of South London to leap up the career ladder, Dodds has happily languished on the shelf for most of his working life. Thrown together seemingly with nothing in common, they forge a rumbustious, and ultimately highly effective crime solving partnership.

Created and executive produced by Robert Murphy, who is the lead writer for the series, McDonald & Dodds will once again be filmed in the West Country.

The brand new episodes will be directed by Alex Pillai, Rebecca Rycroft and Ian Aryeh.

“We’re delighted with the audience reaction to the first series of McDonald and Dodds. The two characters couldn’t be further apart, which is what makes the series so intriguing to watch. They shouldn’t have chemistry, but they do, and they work brilliantly in partnership which is testimony to Robert’s script and Tala and Jason for bringing McDonald & Dodds to life.” – Huw Kennair-Jones, ITV

The series is produced by Mammoth Screen whose director of drama, Preethi Mavahalli, notes “we’re really pleased ITV have commissioned more films and look forward to returning to film in Bath.”

The first series launched with 6.4m viewers and is available to view via streaming platform Britbox.