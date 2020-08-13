Celebrity Karaoke Club coming to ITV2

ITV2 has commissioned Celebrity Karaoke Club.

“Having endured The X Factor going through a slow and painfully out of tune death, they now give us z-list zelebs in a move surely only commissioned to kill any hope there would be no more horrendous things to endure in 2020″ – Vivian Summers, TV Critic

Coming to ITV2 this autumn, the series will see seven celebrities unleash their vocals as they head into a karaoke bar with the hopes of winning an exciting music competition.

Whether their voice is like Mariah Carey or Mariah Scarey, in this competition it’s all about the love of karaoke and commanding a stage – in everything from epic solo performances to group battles.

But there’s a twist: the competitors are also judges. At the end of every episode they’ll be sending someone home coach trip style, with new celebrities joining the competition also hoping to be crowned the karaoke king or queen.

The celebrities heading into Karaoke Club for the competition are:

• TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt

• Comedian and Loose Women favourite Judi Love

• Comedian and TV host Joel Dommett

• International drag queen and entertainer Courtney Act

• TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp

• Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts

• TV and radio presenter Melvin Odoom

• Reality star Jessica Wright

• Comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner

• Singer and actress Diana Vickers

• Drag Race’s Baga Chipz

• Singer-songwriter Tallia Storm

• Love Island’s Samira Mighty

In between the rounds the stars can grab a cocktail at the bar or have a good old gossip about their rivals in the toilets, because when the singing stops, the competition really begins.

Can the stars form alliances with their fellow competitors and let popularity propel them to victory? Or will they rely on their performance to steal the top spot?

“We’re thrilled about the arrival of Celebrity Karaoke Club on ITV2. The cast of celebs will be well-known to ITV2’s audience, though not necessarily for their singing! However, they are sure to entertain viewers with some impressive and hilarious performances this autumn, as they battle it out to be crowned the ultimate karaoke champion.” – Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels, ITV

The series is produced by Monkey with Will Macdonald, serving as Executive Producer.