ITV reveals celebrity line-up for Don’t Rock The Boat

ITV has revealed the twelve celebrities taking part in Don’t Rock The Boat. Two teams, in two boats, will race over 500 miles from Cornwall to the Scottish Isles.

Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon is one of the celebrities taking part

The broadcaster first revealed details of the show last month.

Celebrities set to sail are British politician and author Tom Watson, sports presenter and Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis OBE and English supermodel and broadcaster Jodie Kidd.

Actor Craig Charles, singer-songwriter Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller and the winner of Love Island series 4, Jack Fincham are also confirmed.

Former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, Olympic, World and European Champion Victoria Pendleton CBE, The Chase’s Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace, actor and presenter Adam Thomas and International girl group, The Pussycat Dolls, member Kimberly Wyatt complete the line up.

Don’t Rock the Boat (produced by South Shore) will push the twelve celebrity, split into two teams of six, to their physical and mental limits as they battle it out to complete over 500 gruelling miles. The two teams will also face a series of jaw dropping on-shore challenges to secure vital advantages over their opposition.

International cricketer turned entertainment personality Freddie Flintoff and The Voice’s AJ Odudu will present the series, guiding the celebrities through each leg of the race and presiding over the coastal adventures.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting this brand new show for ITV. It sounds like it’s going to be a huge challenge for the twelve rowers so I’m pleased that I’ll be spending most of my time on dry land…hopefully! It should be a great watch for everyone at home and I can’t wait to get started.” – Freddie Flintoff

AJ Odudu added “This is going to be a great show, with an epic line-up. Such a brilliant mix of personalities and challenges which always makes for good telly. I personally cannot wait to get going – especially filming with the legend that is Freddie Flintoff. We’re going to have so much fun! Bring it on!”

The series was commissioned for ITV by Head of Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe and Commissioning Editor, Entertainment Kevin O’Brien.

Don’t Rock The Boat will appear on ITV later this year.