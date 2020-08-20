UKTV return to the lives of the Richardsons

UKTV Original Meet the Richardsons will return to UKTV’s award-winning comedy entertainment channel Dave for a second series and two Christmas special episodes.

Meet the Richardsons offers a fictional window into the funny and frustrated marriage of Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont as they give viewers a glimpse of their life in Yorkshire.

“So glad to be getting paid to have an argument again, lockdown has been weird living with someone who has spent his life practising social distancing and frequent handwashing – if the government advise wearing beige cardigans and being a tedious grump I know something has been going on.” – Lucy Beaumont

The second series centres on the further frustrations of married life, the clash of career and personal life and how Jon and Lucy have been coping since viewers last saw them, including dealing with life after lockdown, which Jon predicted of course, creating the perfect family Christmas and Lucy’s mum Gill spotting some spooky going’s on in The Dog and Bastard.

Series one aired earlier this year and episode one delivered a 7-day consolidated figure of 830k making it the strongest launch of a brand new original series on Dave in over five years**. It was also a hit with younger viewers, premiering with a 10.34% 16-34 audience share.

Meet the Richardsons first series is available to watch now on UKTV Play. The special episodes will air later this year and the full second series will air in 2021.