Jeremy Clarkson sees his first Millionaire winner

It’s the first time since the series was revived with Jeremy Clarkson as host a contestant has reached the top prize.

Jeremy is back next month with a millionaire winner.

“Well, I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted that we’ve found someone who seems to know just about everything. I can’t wait for the viewers to see it and I want to watch it back too. I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22 year history. It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold.” – Jeremy Clarkson

ITV today announced viewers are in for a special treat when the next series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? airs on ITV. Audiences will get to witness a contestant go all the way and win one million pounds.

With Jeremy Clarkson hosting the show, the contestant took to the hot seat, answered the 15 questions and was crowned the sixth one million pound winner in the iconic quiz shows’ UK history. Details of the individual and their gameplay are being kept under wraps, but viewers will be left questioning if this is the greatest ever Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestant.

The series was filmed without a studio audience due to COVID-19 and strict government guidelines around social distancing; contestants will have two opportunities to phone a friend in lieu of the ‘ask the audience’ lifeline.

“It felt like we whizzed through the 15 questions and all of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was saying ‘You’ve just won one million pounds’. I wasn’t sure I’d ever get to utter those immortal six words and I’m not embarrassed to say, it was a little emotional but boy did it feel good.” – Jeremy Clarkson

During its original run, with Chris Tarrant as host, from 1998 to 2014 there were five one million pound winners. First was Judith Keppel, a former garden designer, who was seen to win the million on November 20th 2000. Following her success, Keppel later went onto become part of team of quiz experts for the BBC game show, Eggheads.

The second top prize champ was David Edwards, a former physics teacher whose episode was screened on the 21st of April 2001. Next was Robert Brydges, an Oxford-educated banker from Holland Park, he also won in 2001 with his place as third millionaire airing on September 29th 2001.

Pat Gibson, a multiple world champion Irish quiz player was the fourth UK millionaire made by the show on April 24th 2004 and the last millionaire winner took home the top prize on September 23rd 2006 when Ingram Wilcox, a British quiz enthusiast, became the fifth to bag a million quid.

The five-part series will return to ITV next month.

Chris Tarrant saw five millionaire winners during his time as host.